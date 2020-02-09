Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 499,306 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 499,306 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $497,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 5,690,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

