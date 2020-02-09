Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,903 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Paypal worth $213,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.