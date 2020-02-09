Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $239,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

RS traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $116.06. 330,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

