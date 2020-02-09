VideoCoin Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $41,088.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.