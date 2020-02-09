VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $4.07 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

