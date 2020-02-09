View Reaches Market Cap of $172,709.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, View has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. View has a market cap of $172,709.00 and $244.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

