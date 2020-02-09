Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Security National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

NYSE:V opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

