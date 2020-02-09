Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The company has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

