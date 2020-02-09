VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. In the last week, VisionX has traded up 62% against the US dollar. VisionX has a market cap of $294,474.00 and $14,124.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

