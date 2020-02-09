Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,785.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $165,785.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

