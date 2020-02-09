Vitae Trading Down 13.7% This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00011768 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $203,619.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

