Voise (VOISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $110,925.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 105.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Voise has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Voise has a total market cap of $110,925.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Voise

Voise’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

