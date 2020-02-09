Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. 1,163,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.