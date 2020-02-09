VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $997,492.00 and approximately $30,816.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

