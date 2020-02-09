W Green Pay Market Cap Tops $578,656.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $578,656.00 and $157,111.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,445,391 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.