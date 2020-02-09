W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 811,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,753. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.