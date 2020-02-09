W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share of $4.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.79. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $299.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.66 and its 200-day moving average is $307.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

