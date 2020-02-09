Wagerr (WGR) One Day Volume Hits $2,422.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,478,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,099,213 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.