Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.