Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $205,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 3,689,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

