Waltonchain Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00006521 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Huobi, Coinnest and Binance. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.02243107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, DragonEX, COSS, Allbit, Coinnest, OKEx, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.