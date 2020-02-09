WandX (WAND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One WandX token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, WandX has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $81,607.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $587.11 or 0.05821768 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00119823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003104 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

