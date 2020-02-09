Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of Washington Federal worth $50,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Federal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $11,398,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Washington Federal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

