Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $31.10 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

