Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $123.91. 1,292,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $124.37.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.