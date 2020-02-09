Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

