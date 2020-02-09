Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Waters worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Strs Ohio grew its position in Waters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $217.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

