Waves (WAVES) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $110.11 million and $80.74 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00010804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006183 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,096,572 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinbe, Tidex, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitbns, Kuna, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.