WAX Price Tops $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bithumb. WAX has a market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $635,607.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,612,197,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,027,648,332 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kucoin, Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

