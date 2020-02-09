Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

W stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 927,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,919. Wayfair has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 178.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wayfair by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

