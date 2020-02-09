WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 59,450 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.91% of Ardmore Shipping worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 437,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

