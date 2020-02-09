WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

