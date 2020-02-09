WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 108,067 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the quarter. Americas Silver makes up approximately 2.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.14% of Americas Silver worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 97,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 173,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,773. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

