WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 22,970 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,331,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,320,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

