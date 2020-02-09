WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $17,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 969,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.