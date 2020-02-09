WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. 9,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.