WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.60% of Team worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth $6,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TISI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Team stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $425.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

