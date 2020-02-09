WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

