WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. makes up 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 151,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

