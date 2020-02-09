WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 193,402 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.92% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,663. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.