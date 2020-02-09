WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,813 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the period. LiqTech International makes up about 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 3.46% of LiqTech International worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIQT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

LIQT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,373. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vernon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

