WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 12,135 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

VOD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. 4,173,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,226. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

