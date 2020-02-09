WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 30,538 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,951. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

