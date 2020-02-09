WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 3,666,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.