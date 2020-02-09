WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 2,670,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

