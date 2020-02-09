WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

