WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of WESCO International worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

