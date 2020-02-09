West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation comprises about 11.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC owned 3.24% of West Bancorporation worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in West Bancorporation by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

