West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 354.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of WST opened at $159.09 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

