Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

WAL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

